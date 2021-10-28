Everything announced in the Liverpool City Region budget.

In a Budget that he claimed would “level up” Britain, Rishi Sunak offered tax freezes, benefit hikes, and business support.

As he revealed improvements to Universal Credit that will allow millions of working families to keep more of their earnings, the Chancellor said his budget plan would “assist working families with the cost of living.”

However, the move comes only weeks after Mr Sunak oversaw the conclusion of a £20 weekly benefit increase that touched 134,000 people in the Liverpool City Region, including tens of thousands of families with children.

In the budget, £2 million is set out for a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool waterfront.

Mr Sunak said that the £4.8 billion levelling up fund would be split amongst 12 projects in the North West.

£2 million will be spent in Liverpool to establish a business case for a new “waterfront attraction” honoring the Beatles’ work and legacy.

More information on the ambitious plans has been revealed by Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram.

“Today’s news is the culmination of many years of hard work to assist in the development of this wonderful project for our region,” he said. This would be a truly exceptional, cutting-edge Beatles experience.

“We’ve been sponsoring idea development for a globally major attraction since 2018.” During that period, I’ve spoken with a number of ministers, including the Chancellor’s immediate predecessor, to discuss how to make this vision a reality.

“It has the potential to grow into an enormously major tourist attraction, unlike anything else on the planet.” It would attract even more people from throughout the world, allowing us to capitalize on our unique position as the birthplace of the world’s most influential performers.” “The Beatles helped to firmly place Liverpool on the map in the 1960s,” he continued. Over half a century later, their legacy continues to bring millions of visitors, contributing millions of pounds to our economy each year.

“I’m ecstatic at the prospect of Liverpool becoming the home of such a thrilling immersive experience, which I believe has the ability to achieve for us what The Beatles did for us – raise us to new heights.”

The proposals, however, have not been met with universal approval.