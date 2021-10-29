EveryPlate and HelloFresh have issued a recall for products containing onions due to potential health risks.

Due to the ongoing salmonella outbreak involving 37 states, two of America’s most popular meal preparation businesses have recalled several onion-based items.

The United States Food and Drug Administration issued a news release on Thursday announcing the recall of onions used in HelloFresh and EveryPlate food products owing to the “possible presence of salmonella germs.” Consumers are being asked to throw out onions acquired between July 7, 2021, and September 8, 2021, according to both companies.

The FDA stated, “Please note that onions delivered after September 8, 2021 are not implicated by this recall.” “Please check the product codes on the bottom square of your box shipping label for more information on if you have been impacted.” The FDA advises anyone who is having salmonella symptoms to call their healthcare physician right away and to visit the FDA website for further information.

The FDA notified on October 20 that due to an infectious epidemic linked to red, white, and yellow onions delivered by Idaho-based ProSource Produce, all consumers and food merchants should discard their onions. Between July 1 and August 27, onions were purportedly imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

The FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are collaborating to prevent the onions from reaching consumers. Consumers should avoid eating the multi-colored onions if they were provided by ProSource Produce, according to the CDC.

“Don’t buy or eat onions if you can’t know where they came from,” the CDC advised.

There have been almost 652 instances of salmonella in 37 states, with 129 requiring hospitalization and no deaths reported. The number of cases may be larger depending on whether a person infected with salmonella is part of the epidemic, according to CDC epidemiological data.

A similar outbreak occurred in August 2020, when California wholesale produce wholesaler Thomson International, Inc. withdrew red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions.

In August 2020, the FDA stated, “Consumers, restaurants, and merchants should not eat, sell, or offer red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International, Inc., or anything containing such onions.” “If you can’t identify if your onion came from Thomson International Inc. or if your food product came from Thomson International Inc., don’t eat it.” This is a condensed version of the information.