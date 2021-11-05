Everyone with a cell phone should be aware of Martin Lewis’ warning.

Martin Lewis has given a warning that may startle millions of mobile phone owners in the United Kingdom.

The money-saving expert returned to our television screens earlier this week, with useful advice on how to save money on electricity while also helping the environment.

According to the Daily Record, the consumer advocate also issued a warning that may startle individuals who own a cellphone, particularly those who have an old handset collecting dust in the back of a drawer.

“If you have an old mobile phone, do not throw it away because it is bad for the environment – batteries, lead, beryllium, and flame retardants might all hurt the ecosystem if you toss it away and it ends up in landfill,” he warned.

However, all is not lost because selling your old phone might net you up to £180 in cash.

While the price you’re offered can vary depending on the age and condition of your phone, Martin claims that older iPhones can fetch up to £150 and Samsung handsets can cost up to £180.

“Go to a comparison site like sellmymobile.com or compareandrecycle.co.uk and see if you can flog it,” he said.

“If you’re on eBay, I’d also check there because you might be able to get a better price there, but these are the quickest ways to accomplish it.”

Before you go going through your drawers, he did provide a warning.

“There isn’t much protection with these sites, so read reviews, and once you submit it to them, they might say ‘there’s a scratch on it, so we’re not paying you as much,’ but it’s still better than binning it,” he added.

“New iPhones and Samsungs can be worth up to £180, which isn’t a lot of money.”

Most mobile network providers pay users to recycle their old phones when they upgrade, but you can recycle your old phone even if you’ve had it for a long.

Simply go to the website where you bought your phone and look for recycling options.