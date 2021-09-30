Everyone who uses Apple Pay on their iPhone should be aware of this.

Researchers have advised iPhone users to delete Visa as a transport card from Apple Pay after discovering a bug that they claim might allow criminals to circumvent security and make unlimited contactless payments.

Experts from the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey cautioned that the flaw may be used to perform transactions without the user’s awareness from an iPhone hidden within their bag.

They believe the flaw only affects Apple Pay when a Visa card is set up as an Express Travel Card, also known as Express Transit mode, which allows users to tap on and out of public transportation without having to unlock their phone.

In November, Whatsapp will stop operating for 53 phones.

The team was able to fool the iPhone into thinking it was connecting with a transit gate when it was actually a payment reader used by stores, a technique known as a “man-in-the-middle” assault among cyber specialists.

This was accomplished by detecting a unique code emitted by transit gates or turnstiles, which was then used to disrupt signals between the iPhone and a retail card reader.

“iPhone owners should check if they have a Visa card set up for transport payments and, if so, disable it,” said Dr Tom Chothia, co-author of the study from the University of Birmingham.

“Apple Pay users should not be in danger, but they are until Apple or Visa address this.”

In the group’s experiments, back-end fraud detection measures were also unable to prevent any payments from going through.

Researchers claimed they informed Apple and Visa about the problem, alleging that both businesses understood the severity of the flaw but couldn’t agree on who should implement a remedy.

Visa responded by noting that the feature makes its cards secure and that cardholders should continue to use them “confidently.”

According to a spokeswoman, “variations of contactless fraud techniques have been investigated in laboratory settings for more than a decade and have proven to be impracticable to execute at scale in the real world.”

“Visa takes all security concerns very seriously, and we are constantly working to improve payment security.”

“The summary comes to an end.”