Everyone who is eligible for the third ‘booster’ Covid vaccination is listed here.

Vulnerable patients with weaker immune systems are being urged to obtain a third ‘top-up’ vaccine shot.

People over the age of 12 who were severely immunosuppressed at the time of their first or second dose, such as those with leukemia, advanced HIV, or recent organ transplants, should be offered a third dose, according to Public Health England.

According to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), these people may not mount a full immune response to vaccination and, as a result, may be less protected than the general public.

If a person with significant immunosuppression contracts COVID-19, they are more likely to become seriously ill.

“We want those with severely reduced immune systems to have the best chance of getting protection from COVID-19 by vaccination,” stated Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Immunisation for the JCVI.

“As a result, we are recommending that they receive a third vaccine dosage in addition to their initial two doses, in the hopes of lowering their risk of serious consequences including hospitalization and death.”

The timing of the third dose should be decided by their specialist, according to the JCVI, but as a general rule, the third dose should be given at least 8 weeks following the second dose.

According to The Mirror, the government stated that third jabs would be extended to the over-80s in September.

Acute and chronic leukemias, as well as clinically aggressive lymphomas (including Hodgkin’s lymphoma) that were under treatment or within 12 months of achieving cure, are eligible for a third jab. People with chronic lymphoproliferative disorders, such as indolent lymphoma, chronic lymphoid leukemia, myeloma, Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia, and Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia Those with lymphopaenia (1,000 lymphocytes/ul) or a functional lymphocyte dysfunction have primary or acquired cellular and combination immunological deficits.

those who had undergone an allogeneic (cells from a donor) or autologous (cells from their own body) stem cell transplant in the preceding 24 months those who had received a stem cell transplant more than 24 months ago but had persistent complications “The summary has come to an end.”