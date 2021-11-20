‘Everyone was gazing at him,’ says Everton veteran Graeme Sharp of Rafa Benitez.

Graeme Sharp, an Everton icon, has spoken out about Rafa Benitez’s start at the club, acknowledging that injuries have been the decisive factor in recent weeks.

After returning from the international break, the Blues have gone on a losing streak, having failed to win any of their last four games.

This follows a promising start to the season, in which the team hit the ground running under their new management until the international break in October, when they were held to a hard-fought draw away against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Everton looked well in the early months, according to Sharp, but losing important players at the wrong moment has changed things.

However, the veteran striker believes the boss cannot be held responsible for the Blues’ current poor play.

“I think he’s off to a good start,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I think the only reason we lost those games and people were looking at him was because we lost incredibly significant players.”

“Doucoure has been out for a long period, Calvert-Lewin has been out for a long time, Richarlison has been out, and the centre-backs have been out at times.” So he’s had a string of bad luck with injuries.

“But I think we got off to a good start, and I hate to say this because there are no ‘easy’ games, but we got off to a good start in terms of the fixtures.”

“But I think we’ll be alright if we can get players back.”

“Everyone knows he’s been there before, seen it, and done it.” He’s worked as a manager before. Because of the Liverpool link, it was always going to take a little getting used to.

“However, he’s come in and made terrific signings in Gray and Townsend.” They may not have been everyone’s cup of tea at the time, but they’ve come in and proven to be capable players.

“I’ve been content for the most part. Obviously, the four-game losing streak is discouraging, but I don’t think you can blame the manager for that.” Both Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin are working their way back to fitness and could return to their respective teams in the coming weeks.

Since then, Yerry Mina has also been away from his team.