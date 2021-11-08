Everyone was ‘fortunate to know’ this mother of three.

After a three-car crash on the M6, a mother of three who everyone was “fortunate to know” died.

Suzanne Taylor, 71, of Burscough, died on Saturday, October 30 after being involved in a crash on the M6 near Sandbach, Cheshire.

A Mercedes, Kia, and HGV wrecked on the northbound carriageway of the road between junctions 17 and 18, prompting emergency personnel to hurry to the scene.

Suzanne, who was a passenger in the Kia, died at the scene.

The devoted mother of three and grandmother of two was paid tribute to by her family, who said she will be “greatly missed.”

“Suzanne was a loving mother of three children and grandmother to two grandchildren,” they stated.

“All of her family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing her will be sorely missed.”

A 49-year-old Lancashire lady was also seriously injured in the crash and was sent to the hospital by ambulance.

A 41-year-old Stockport man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by hazardous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drugs.

According to authorities, he has been released under investigation.

The collision is still being investigated, and anyone with information or video evidence can call Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, referencing IML 1120258.