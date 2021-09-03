Everyone told Mum, who was dreading her Southport vacation, the same thing.

A mother who had planned a long weekend in Southport has been advised to change her plans.

The woman, who will be staying with her four-year-old kid for three nights, asked for recommendations on what to do in a local Facebook group.

She received a deluge of messages, many of which recommended her to seek alternative lodging.

“We are coming to Southport Pontins on Friday (till Monday) and I am little dreading it after reading the reviews,” she commented.

“I’m just curious if anyone has any suggestions for things to do while there, especially for a 4-year-old.”

“From a health and hygiene standpoint, I’d attempt to cancel and book a Premier Inn or Travelodge,” one woman said.

“I would personally ask for a complete refund and book somewhere else,” another added.

“I’d want to apologize ahead of time and let you know that Pontins does not represent Ainsdale in any way,” a third added.

Some people were more upbeat.

“Just regard Pontins as your base – the rest of your stay can still be enjoyable,” one woman suggested. The weather is forecast to be beautiful, and the seafront will be alive with activity. Parks, the pier and Funland, bowling, the cinema, the Formby pinewoods – there’s enough to do and see.

“It’s still possible to have a great time.”

“If you can look for the funny side in things, you will have a ball,” a man said.

Pontins, on Shore Road in Ainsdale, has received a slew of negative reviews in recent years, earning it only a two-star rating on Tripadvisor.

Conservative MP Damien Moore said last month that he received a call from a visitor to Southport who “would not be returning.”

“The tourist had driven three hours with her family to stay at Pontins, but left after a day,” Mr Moore wrote on his Facebook page. Every day, I see and hear tales like this, whether through my office, local media, or conversations with people in our community.

“I’m working hard to attract investment to Southport, fill our vacant commercial spaces with fantastic businesses, and attract visitors – all while making our town a better place to live.

“The Britannia Hotels.” “Summary concludes.”