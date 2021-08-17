Everyone told Mum who was considering relocating to Southport the same thing.

A mother considering relocating her family to Southport expressed reservations about the town’s residents being “older” and “retired.”

Southport has a reputation for having a large number of senior residents, and the town does have a larger proportion of over-75s than anywhere else in the UK.

The woman asked if the move would be a good idea in a local Facebook group.

“I’m considering of moving to Southport or the nearby areas over the next couple of years, but I’m worried it won’t be the proper place for a teenager, and will be more suited to an older and retired demographic,” she wrote.

“Could someone kindly educate me? Is Southport suitable for teenagers? Is there a lot to do and clubs to join, for example? Thank you very much.”

She received a flood of reactions from residents of the seaside resort.

Some of those who responded had lived in Southport for a long time, while others have only recently relocated there.

Their reactions, though, were all the same.

“I’ve lived in Southport all my life and can honestly say it’s a beautiful location to live,” David Rawsthorne wrote.

“As I’ve grown older, I’ve come to enjoy it even more.”

“I just relocated here with my husband from living in London, and I’m so thrilled to be living in this gorgeous and magnificent place with so many kind people!” said Zandi Parkes.

“I’m 23 now, but as a teen, I felt there was plenty to do!” wrote Aaron Pilkington. We also have a beach and a beautiful seafront for you to ride your bike along! There are also some extremely great parks to meet up with pals around here.”

“I spent my entire career visiting nearly every town and city in England, and I can honestly state that Southport is up there with the best,” Jonathan Crowder-Barton remarked.

“We Sandgrounders may refer to it as fit to burn on occasion, but that is our right; it is our town, and we love it.”

“I brought my children up there, and there are lots of places to go and things to do,” Joy Stanley wrote.

“Yes,” Ginnie Ann replied. There are a lot of young individuals and a lot of big things going on. For example, Liverpool and Manchester are only a train ride away.” “The summary comes to an end.”