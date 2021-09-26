Everyone should be alert of Christmas frauds.

Christmas should be a time of goodwill, excellent food, and time spent with loved ones enjoying the holiday season.

Unfortunately, scammers and fraudsters can take advantage of this.

The big day is only 90 days away, and those who are well-prepared will be planning ahead, with stores and supermarkets already stocking up on holiday merchandise.

This year appears to be a little more special, as all Covid limitations have been eliminated, and individuals are hoping to see their families and friends without limits for the first time.

We’ve put up a guide to help you avoid getting fooled by fraudsters and scammers who are attempting to profit from what can be a financially tough time of year.

“The most common sort of fraud people fall prey to during Christmas is online shopping fraud, since they’re buying gifts for friends and family,” an Action Fraud spokeswoman stated.

“One of the most typical commodities that consumers try to buy from con artists is cell phones. Victims claim they were lured in by low-cost discounts on some of the most popular smart phone models, only to have the phone never come, leaving them without gifts to give on Christmas Day.

” Apple iPhones account for a significant part of all fraudulently purchased mobile phones.

“Many reports to Action Fraud over the Christmas period include electrical goods (including games consoles), household products, computers, apparel, and accessories.”

Here are some of the most popular scams that people fall for in the run-up to Christmas, as well as what to do if you suspect you’ve been a victim.

Goods that are counterfeit

Many kids will have a wish list full of branded products for Christmas, and the last thing you want to do is buy a knockoff thinking it’s the real deal.

Counterfeit items have always been a problem, but it’s worth remembering, especially when shopping online, because fraudsters may create highly convincing websites.

Last year, a specialized Europol section shut down 20,520 websites that were unlawfully selling counterfeit goods on the internet.

