Everyone remembers these eight Liverpool nightclubs from the 1990s.

It’s easy to forget about the nightclubs of the past in a city with a constantly changing nightlife.

We all have that one nightclub that we associate with some of our favorite evenings out with pals, and while it may be long gone, it is certainly not forgotten.

So, no matter how much you enjoy finding new places, nothing compares to your childhood favorites, right?

That’s why, on our What’s On Facebook page, we invited individuals to tell us about their favorite Liverpool 90s club.

While we may wish we could return to these venues for one more night out, it’s wonderful to remember them and the unforgettable moments we had there.

Here’s what came out on top:

There isn’t a single person in Liverpool who grew up during the heyday of the city who hasn’t visited The Grafton.

The theater included performances by the Beatles and Duke Ellington, as well as notable band leaders Henry Hall, Victor Sylvester, and Joe Loss.

“Loved the Grafton,” Paula Rooney stated, and Anne Gallagher agreed, saying, “There wasn’t another atmosphere like it.”

The Pickwick Papers

This was one of numerous Merseyside clubs owned by body-building champion Terry Phillips, and it was located on London Road.

“Grafton and pickwicks are really fun,” Denise Smith added.

Quadrant Park, often known as the Quad or Quaddie, is a Bootle nightclub on Derby Road that first opened in 1988 and used to draw international DJs.

Because it didn’t sell alcohol, it was dubbed the UK’s only legal all-night rave at the time. Although it closed on New Year’s Eve 1991, it is still remembered fondly among 90s clubbers.

When asked about their favorite 90s club in Liverpool, Sarah Martin responded “The Quad” and Jamie Smith wrote “Quad.”

051

In the 1990s, the club on Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill was one of the city’s most popular hangouts.

The massive 2,000-capacity facility was a Saturday night lockout and one of Liverpool’s most iconic nights out back then, with resident DJ Lee Butler on the decks for nearly a decade starting in 1996.

Over the years, it has had several brief club incarnations, including Aura in.