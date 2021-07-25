Everyone on the Wirral should check off the summer bucket list.

Summer vacations abroad are returning for some, but for others, driving all that way for a beach and then having to isolate is a waste of time when we are surrounded by such a beautiful shoreline.

Wirral offers more than just sun, sea, and sand. There are numerous activities available throughout the peninsula.

There are wonderful treks and trails where entire families can go on their own small excursion without having to quarantine for ten days.

You may visit a Wirral village that has been frozen in time for nearly 100 years.

Because the schools are out and the summer holidays are well underway, we’ve compiled a summer bucket list – and even if you don’t do them all, it’ll offer you ideas for some fantastic day trips around Wirral.

There are so many fantastic sites to visit and activities to do all across the peninsula that this list is by no means exhaustive. In the comments box, you can contribute your own ideas and suggestions.

In Parkgate, get some ice cream.

Nicholls Famous Ice Cream in Parkgate, which has been creating ice cream on site – and joyful memories for scores of Wirral residents – for 75 years, is worth a day trip.

It doesn’t end there, though. Restaurants, taverns, a 25-room hotel, and a seafood shop along the 1.5-mile section of Parkgate Parade.

If that isn’t enough, Parkgate offers lovely green marshland teeming with wildlife when the tide is out. When the tide comes in, it’s a spectacle that typically includes great natural spectacles of a variety of species.

From Bidston Hill and the Bidston windmill, you can see for miles.

Bidston Hill is one of Wirral’s highest points, rising to a height of 231 feet.

The old windmill is located at the top of Bidston Hill, and the trek up is ideal for a walk at any time of year.

And once you reach the summit, you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the Wirral, the sea, and Ireland, as well as Liverpool.

Brimstage Maze is a place where you can become lost.

