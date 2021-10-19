Everyone in Merseyside enjoyed and will remember their school travels.

We all remember countless school trips from our childhoods in Merseyside, regardless of where we came from or how old we were.

We all remember the joy of getting out of class for the day, packing a picnic, and building memories with our classmates, whether they were near to home or further afield.

Depending on the age you grew up in, some school trips may have been more popular, while a number of attractions have changed or are no longer available.

We asked readers of The Washington Newsday to name some of their favorite school trips that Merseyside residents will remember – and this is what you came up with.

This list is by no means comprehensive, and it only includes a few of the school trips that Merseyside residents have taken throughout the years. However, if you are able to share recollections and want to tell us about your favorite school trip, Camelot is the place to be. Anyone born in the 1980s or 1990s will have great memories of family outings to Camelot Theme Park.

The once-popular park, which opened in 1983 and was only three miles from Chorley in Lancashire, was formerly a popular destination.

It was open until November 2012 and featured rides inspired by medieval times, such as the Knightmare and the Whirlwind.

“Camelot, I liked that location,” Sarah Jane Bradford stated.

Abi Dunn had this to say: “Camelot, oh my! The best school trip of all time.” A day out at Speke Hall was – and still is – a popular Liverpool excursion for local schools.

It’s a lovely site to learn more about Liverpool’s interesting history, surrounded by gorgeous gardens and with a Tudor mansion at its core.

Many will recall being chosen to wear in Tudor-style garb or being assigned the chore of drawing the outside of the house.

“Speke Hall with Bedford Road primary school,” Mary Shelton said.

“Menai and Speke Hall all trying to draw it while we waited to get in lol x,” Kelly Proctor remarked.

“Speke Hall in primary school and Hothersel Lodge in high school,” Anita Segerberg Unsworth said.

“Speke Hall and Martin Mere xxx,” Tina Connor wrote.

Colomendy

Colomendy was recommended by a large number of readers of The Washington Newsday.

“Summary comes to an end.”