Everyday things may have ingredients that are potentially lethal to dogs.

Owners must remember to keep sugary goodies out of reach of their dogs after trick or treating over the Halloween holiday.

Although it is well known that chocolate can be fatal to dogs, there is another element found in a variety of sweet foods that can be dangerous to them as well.

Sugar-free chewing gum, toothpaste, mouthwash, vitamin supplements, some peanut butter brands, and other ‘low sugar’ or sugar-free goods all include xylitol, an artificial sweetener.

“Xylitol is a common sugar replacement that can be hazardous to dogs in even little amounts,” Caroline Reay, head of veterinary services at animal welfare organisation Blue Cross, said.

“It can cause hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels) because a dog’s pancreas confuses it for actual sugar and releases more insulin as a result.

“Insulin then eliminates the real sugar in the body, causing blood sugar levels to drop.”

“Another xylitol reaction is liver failure, which is significantly more dangerous, but the reason of this is unknown.”

Because of the potentially dangerous reactions that dogs can have to this substance, it’s critical that owners monitor what their dogs have access to.

“Prevention is crucial,” Dr. Reay stated, “all human food should be kept out of the reach of dogs, but be especially cautious with goods containing xylitol.”

“Make sure there are no packs of chewing gum lying around the house or in pockets and handbags that your pet can get into.”

Many pet owners spread peanut butter on their dogs’ licky mats, which are designed to help calm anxious dogs or excite them when they’re bored.

Pet owners should make sure that the peanut butter they use is from a dog-friendly company that does not utilize xylitol in its products.

If your dog has found and consumed something containing the sweetener, it is critical that you treat them as quickly as possible.

“If you suspect your dog has eaten something containing xylitol, you should take them to the doctor right away since it can be absorbed into the bloodstream quickly,” Dr. Reay added.

“If a dip in blood sugar levels can be avoided or controlled.”

