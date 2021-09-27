‘Everybody Knows Where I Stand,’ says Jason Aldean of Anti-Biden Social Club Shirts.

Jason Aldean, a country music singer, has made his political opinions known after his wife shared a series of images of the family wearing anti-Biden t-shirts on social media over the weekend.

Brittany Aldean, 33, who calls herself a “proud American” in her Instagram account, shared a series of images of herself and the couple’s two young children wearing anti-Biden t-shirts.

On Sunday, the social media star commented on her Instagram profile, “Rockin dat @letmetakeyourselfie merch,” accompanying a photo of her husband and herself wearing a “Anti Biden Social Club” T-shirt. The tagline appears to be a play on the well-known Anti Social Social Club.

The shot is followed by a photo of the couple’s two children, Navy, 2, and Memphis, 3, laughing and holding hands in matching T-shirts with giant block lettering on the front reading “Hidin’ from Biden.”

