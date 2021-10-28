Every year, France consumes 10 billion baguettes, and a price increase is on the horizon.

The baguette is such a popular food in France that 10 billion loaves are consumed each year, and French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has proposed the bread for inclusion on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List next year.

According to the Associated Press, a rise in wheat costs could cause baguette prices to rise, alarming many who see the price as a barometer of France’s economic health.

Baguettes may increase in price by four to six cents (three to five centimes) in some boulangeries around the country, bringing the average cost of a baguette to slightly over $1. While a few cents may not seem like much, “it’s a major gain,” according to Dominique Anract, president of the French Confederation of Bakeries and Pastry Shops. “The baguette is quite valuable. In the last 20 years, it has only increased by 23 centimes,” Anract stated.

The “Bread Observatory” is committed to recording how many of the typically tall and crusty loaves are consumed by France’s 67 million people, according to the Associated Press. The French consume 320 baguettes every second, or half a baguette each person per day, for a total of 10 billion baguettes consumed annually.

According to Anract, the bread shortage has been connected to a 30 percent spike in the price of wheat—one of the baguette’s major ingredients—since September due to poor harvests in Russia. Rising energy prices, which make ovens more expensive to operate, are also a concern, according to Anract and other experts, with businesses and consumers throughout the world already feeling the pinch from supply chain and labor restrictions.

The Italian food chain is also being impacted by rising energy prices, which are expected to raise the cost of drying cereals. This could drive up the price of bread and pasta in supermarkets, but the meat and dairy sections are even more vulnerable, as cattle and dairy farmers are compelled to pay more for grain to feed their animals and pass the cost on to customers.

“When played out nationally, even three centimes higher is disastrous,” Anract added. “The baguette is our icon, our symbol, and the economic thermometer.” It’s comparable to a pint of milk in the United Kingdom. It can never be more than one. This is a condensed version of the information.