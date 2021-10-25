Every word of Peter Drury’s commentary as Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick for Liverpool against Manchester United.

Football’s iconic moments demand iconic comments.

And Peter Drury delivered precisely that as Mohamed Salah sprinted through to claim his hat-trick on his way to helping Liverpool to a 5-0 triumph over Manchester United.

For the beIN SPORTS coverage of the Reds’ romp at Old Trafford yesterday, Drury was on the microphone.

Since the spectacular circumstances happened, hundreds of fans have been sharing clips of his remarks over Salah’s deeds.

“Henderson nicks it,” Drury said after the fifth goal. Salah is one way, Jota is the other.

“Mo Salah is on a hat-trick at Old Trafford…and he captures the moment!”

He is a unique individual. The match is fantastic. The final score is incredible.

“Liverpool fans all over the world will frame and save that photograph forever.”

“Another Mo Salah hat-trick, and this one – THIS one – at Manchester United’s expense, at Manchester United’s expense.”

He added a few moments later, after the score in the top left corner of the screen had changed to 5-0, “Do not adjust your set.”

“It’s not a typographical error.” Manchester United nil, Liverpool five,” says the announcer. “A scoreline for a generation,” Drury said after the last whistle. A record that will last a lifetime.

“A scoreline that will be remembered for the rest of English football’s history.”

“Mo Salah’s day was made when he scored a hat-trick.

“Ole Solskjaer has it in his grasp. Is it possible to interpret it in some way? Is it possible to react to it in some way? His work appears to be insurmountable.

“This was impossibly horrible for Manchester United.”

Liverpool are now second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, while United are left wondering about Solskjaer’s future and where to go from here.