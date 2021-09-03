Every UK contactless card holder has been issued a fraud alert that may cost them up to £100.

Experts have warned that the contactless card limit will be raised to £100 next month, putting millions of consumers at danger of fraud.

Currently, anyone with a contactless card can spend £45 without having to input a pin.

However, as of October 15, that amount would increase by 120 percent to £100, a move that some experts have dubbed a “thief’s dream,” according to Mirror Online.

Anyone carrying a contactless debit or credit card has been handed a warning.

Users will be able to make £300 worth of transactions without entering a PIN, up from £130 currently.

The Financial Conduct Authority is making the modifications to make card use more convenient for customers and merchants.

Experts warn, however, that increasing card limitations increases the danger of fraud.

“Roughly half of all credit card transactions and two-thirds of all debit card transactions are contactless,” said Laura Suter, AJ Bell’s head of personal finance. “This number will leap from October as people can use contactless for larger items, such as the weekly shop or filling up the car with gasoline.”

“However, although the shift may provide greater ease for some, it also comes with two major cautions. First, it’s a thief’s fantasy, since if your card is lost or stolen, they may steal significantly more of your money in each transaction.”

Suter went on to say that the increased credit card limit could lead to a debt spiral.

“The quicker a card transaction is, the less the user is actively thinking about how much they are spending,” she added, “making it easier to build up greater credit card bills.”

Myron Jobson, a personal financial campaigner at Interactive Investor, echoed these concerns.

“The pandemic has accelerated the move to a cashless society, with card payments preferable to cash to avoid physical contact,” he said.

“Increasing the limit to £100, on the other hand, may worsen the problem of pickpockets or malicious individuals using stolen bank cards to make as many transactions as possible before the account is blocked.”

Contactless card fraud victims are likely to be able to get their money back from their bank.

Jobson, on the other hand, believes it will take time and effort, which many people will be unable to provide.

