Every time they go to Aldi, they want to bring an empty tissue box.

When you go to the store, the last thing on your mind is to bring an empty tissue box, yet that’s exactly what Aldi moms have started doing.

After sharing a video on Facebook, one mother was dubbed a “genius” for coming up with the novel concept.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the mother claims her fellow shopper “probably thought I was a bit insane” when she requested for a picture of the trick, which she then posted.

While many people carry all of their belongings in one shopping bag, she claims the woman had packed them neatly into an empty tissue box, keeping them compact and allowing her to pick them out one at a time.

“As I pushed my buggy to the bagging station, I watch the woman next to me remove her plastic food sacks out of a Kleenex box,” she commented on an Aldi Facebook group.

“I requested to see the Kleenex box, then burst out laughing and told her how amazing she is.

“She probably thought I was crazy since I wanted to photograph it… But I felt compelled to share. She claims to keep a Kleenex box in her car and to always have little food sacks on hand. “You’re just plain smart.”

Hundreds of people commented on the post, praising the hack.

“This is exactly what I call one of those ‘Why didn’t I think of it?’ moments that I have on a daily basis!” one person said. Brilliant.”

“She’s a genius!” wrote another. I’m going to keep that notion in my car.”

“I keep a box beneath all of my sinks, in my garage, and in my laundry room, but I never thought of keeping one in my car for Aldi stops,” another commented. “Wonderful concept.”

Customers also pointed out that the method can be utilized in all major supermarkets, including ASDA, Tesco, Morrisons, Lidl, and M&S.