Every Tesco Clubcard holder should be aware that vouchers expire.

Thousands of Tesco Clubcard vouchers have now expired, according to the retailer.

For years, customers have flocked to the retailer’s Clubcard loyalty program, which allows them to accrue points that may be converted into store rewards.

Each point is worth 1p at Tesco, so 500 points convert to a £5 Clubcard credit, which Tesco automatically gives out four times a year if you have at least 150 points.

Customers ‘need’ Home Bargains’ new £20 fake plant.

Tesco, on the other hand, has seen thousands of Clubcard vouchers expire as September approaches, according to BirminghamLive.

Customers have until August 31 to utilize the vouchers, according to the grocery behemoth.

The most recent batch of extended vouchers were set to expire in May of this year, but shoppers can now use them until November.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers usually expire after two years.

Shoppers who are unsure when their coupon would expire should check in stores to ensure they do not lose out.

Tesco Clubcard is the supermarket’s loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points when they buy, which may subsequently be converted into vouchers based on how many points you’ve accumulated.

Customers earn one point for every £1 spent in-store and online, as well as one point for every £2 spent on gas.

Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile are both places where you may earn points.

To acquire any kind of coupon, you’ll need at least 150 points, which will be worth £1.50 at Tesco – or save them up, and 500 points will be worth $5, for example.

Clubcard vouchers can also be used at a range of other locations, including high-end restaurants like Zizzi and Pizza Express.