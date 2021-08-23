Every Tesco Clubcard holder should be aware of the impending August 31 deadline.

Tesco customers have been advised that they only have a certain amount of time to use their Clubcard credits.

For years, customers have flocked to the retailer’s Clubcard loyalty program, which allows them to accrue points that may be converted into store rewards.

Each point is worth 1p at Tesco, so 500 points convert to a £5 Clubcard credit, which Tesco automatically gives out four times a year if you have at least 150 points.

Many of the popular coupons, on the other hand, are set to expire on August 31, 2021, the final day that buyers will be able to utilize them.

According to The Mirror, they were supposed to expire in February this year, but Tesco extended their use-by date by six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tesco Clubcard vouchers usually expire after two years.

Shoppers who are unsure when their coupon would expire should check in stores to ensure they do not lose out.

Tesco Clubcard is the supermarket’s loyalty program, which allows customers to earn points when they buy, which may subsequently be converted into vouchers based on how many points you’ve accumulated.

Customers earn one point for every £1 spent in-store and online, as well as one point for every £2 spent on gas.

Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile are both places where you may earn points.

To acquire any kind of coupon, you’ll need at least 150 points, which will be worth £1.50 at Tesco – or save them up, and 500 points will be worth $5, for example.

Tesco isn’t the only location where Clubcard points may be spent. According to MoneySavingExpert.com, transferring your points to a Rewards Partner may possibly triple their value, making 500 points worth £15.

At restaurants like Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge, Pizza Express, Prezzo, and Zizzi, this is conceivable. The complete list of Reward Partners may be seen here.