Every Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, Lidl, and M&S rule you need to know.

Following the implementation of new limitations, supermarkets across the country have updated their coronavirus policies this week.

Boris Johnson announced that, as of November 30, facial coverings would be required in shops and on public transportation once more.

After cases of the Omicron form of coronavirus were discovered in the UK, the decision was made.

“On facial coverings, what we’re looking at is retail and transport, just reverting back to a position where you have to wear them in retail environments or on public transportation,” Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference last week.

As a result, people must now wear face masks at stores and on public transportation.

This covers Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, M&S, Morrisons, and other supermarkets.

We’ve compiled a list of the guidelines that each supermarket presently has in place.

“The safety of our workers and consumers is our number one priority,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK.

“With the exception of individuals who have a medical exemption, wearing a facial covering will be necessary for everyone who shops at Aldi starting Tuesday, November 30th, following the latest Government announcement.”

Tesco announced the new regulations on Facebook. “In line with the current government recommendations, wearing a facial covering in-store will be mandatory (unless exempt) from 30/11 to help keep you safe,” Tesco stated in a statement.

“Please treat our coworkers and customers with kindness, patience, and respect. For additional information, go visit tes.co/HelpInStoreFAQ. #EveryLittleHelps”.

A video demonstrating the company’s in-store restrictions was also included in the post. They are as follows: Face masks are required unless you are exempt. At larger stores, a traffic light system is in place to help manage the flow of people. In-store hand sanitizer and cleansing stations are available. Sainsbury’s revealed its new Covid guidelines in a Facebook post on November 30. “From today, unless you are exempt, everyone in England must wear a face covering whether buying or working in our stores,” it said.

“We’re continuing to properly clean trollies, baskets, and checkouts, and as a precaution, we’ve increased the amount of fresh air circulating in the stores to ensure they’re well-ventilated.”

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everyone safe this holiday season, and we appreciate your help.””

