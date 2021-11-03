Every State House Election in Virginia is won by Republicans, who flip at least 5 seats from Democrats.

According to the Associated Press, every Republican House incumbent in Virginia who sought for re-election won, while the party was also able to flip at least five seats held by Democrats.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, Republicans won at least 50 seats, securing a tie with Democrats that might evolve into a majority as additional races are called.

Republicans had a lot of success in Virginia, with Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin winning the governor’s race and Winsome Sears becoming lieutenant governor. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe and Hala Ayala were defeated.

Eight Republican incumbents were unopposed in their re-election bids, while two of the seats switched were the last of the Democrats’ primarily rural districts. The GOP has already declared victory in some elections that have yet to be properly called, and party officials have expressed confidence that they have regained control of the House.

One statewide election on the down-ballot is still too close to call. Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, is seeking re-election to a third term against Republican Jason Miyares, a delegate from Virginia Beach.

The election on Tuesday was viewed as a referendum on a series of progressive measures implemented by Democrats over the last two years, including the removal of the death penalty, marijuana legalization, and abortion restrictions relaxing. as well as a slew of police changes

Democrats had a 55-45 advantage going into Tuesday’s election, but Republicans campaigned hard to flip up to 13 Democratic seats that they saw as vulnerable. To reclaim the majority it lost in 2019, the GOP has to flip at least six seats. In the Senate, Democrats still have a tiny 21-19 advantage over Republicans. Senators do not have to run for re-election again until 2023.

Republicans feel they have flipped numerous seats in races where the vote totals suggest the two candidates are extremely close, according to Garren Shipley, a spokeswoman for House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert. This is a condensed version of the information.