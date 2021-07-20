Every Starbucks iced latte milk substitute was put to the test.

When it gets hot outside, I switch from my usual latte to something a little lighter.

Personally, I am not a big fan of dairy, but it has become much more available in recent years.

So I decided to put Starbucks to the test and find which of their dairy alternatives is indeed the finest.

I was well on my way to having a very caffeinated morning after asking my barista a few questions to determine the best bean (Starbucks’ Blonde Roast being the one that works best with plant based milks) and if a syrup was a good idea (the caramel brings out notes in the milks, so we opted for that),

When I tried each drink, I noticed that the coffee was rather bitter, which shocked me because I’d had some of these before and never had this issue.

However, each milk had a distinct texture and flavor, which is what I’m here to discuss.

Starbucks’ soy milk is the only one that doesn’t cost extra; they use Alpro, a well-known brand that can be found in most major supermarkets.

It complements sweet flavors well, so caramel, vanilla, and hazelnut go well with it.

It has a silky texture without being overly thick, and it has a faint sweetness to it.

Although I normally prefer oat milks, this is by far my favorite Starbucks milk option.

4 out of 5 stars

This is the most recent dairy-free milk to be added to the menu, and I’m incredibly happy with it.

The flavor profile has a small nutty undertone, but if you enjoy hazelnut lattes, this is probably a nice choice for you.

It has a mouthfeel comparable to dairy milk and reminds me of Hotel Chocolat’s vegan chocolate collection.

This is one I would recommend to anyone who isn’t a fan of soy.

4 out of 5 stars

Now, when it comes to lattes, I usually use oat milk.

However, not with this Starbucks version, where the oat milk is truly exceptional. “The summary has come to an end.”