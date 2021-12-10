Every single Liverpool bus number has a clever reasoning behind it.

There are still bits of local knowledge that can surprise you no matter how long you’ve lived in Liverpool.

Sometimes it’s secret tidbits of history that alter your perspective of the city, and other times it’s seemingly insignificant details with a fascinating backstory.

If you use Liverpool’s bus system to get to work or school, you’re probably familiar with some of the routes.

We all identify specific bus numbers with our commutes to work or trips to town.

And, while you may know the most useful bus routes by heart, you’re unlikely to know how they earned their numbers.

From the 86A, which takes you to the airport, to the 699, which transports students into town, we’re all familiar with specific routes.

The numbers on our buses in Liverpool may be one of those things you ponder while waiting for a bus and then forget about by the time you collect your ticket.

We asked Arriva if they could shed some light on how buses in Merseyside get their numbers and what they all mean.

The numbering of Merseyside buses turns out to be “no exact science,” but there is a mechanism that determines how it all works.

According to The Washington Newsday, an Arriva representative said that numbers are determined by the location they pass through or start from.

The digits at the beginning of each bus number correspond to the area served, with the 80, 82, and 86 all serving Green Lane.

A representative for Arriva told The Washington Newsday: “Southport is number four, and St Helens is number five. It’s the city center if it starts with 1. X indicates express service, while numerals such as 82A indicate a small variation on the 82 route.

"Because the 8s are from Green Lane, they also cover Old Swan and Tuebrook. The 7s are also Green Lane." She said, " "The 30s represent St Helens, the 40s represent Southport, the 50s represent Bootle, the 60s represent across town, the 70s represent Halewood and Netherley, and the 80s represent Speke. So it makes sense."