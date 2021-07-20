Every secret codename used on Merseyside is known to EncroChat detectives.

The username of every EncroChat device presumed to be based in Merseyside has been discovered by detectives.

Users on the mysterious messaging service were given a codename – known as a handle – for each phone that had the program installed.

While many of the names revealed thus far appear to have been produced at random, some contain information that could lead to the identification of the person behind the pseudonym.

The ‘amazing’ EncroChat underworld of Liverpool and its epic demise

Since a combined French-Dutch investigation infiltrated EncroChat last year, providing authorities access to the communications and photographs of thousands of top-level offenders, Europe’s gangland has been on the defensive.

According to law enforcement organizations, the program was almost solely used by criminals planning drug deals, gun purchases, and massive money laundering schemes.

It’s estimated that 10,000 devices were in circulation in the UK, with hundreds in Merseyside.

So far, 100 people have been charged with crimes related to EncroChat investigations carried out by Operation Aquarium, a Merseyside Police initiative aimed at catching criminals.

Hundreds more people have still to be apprehended, and police working on the case believe it will take another two years to analyze all of the material they have.

However, they have warned that there is no place to hide, citing the fact that more than 31 criminals have been imprisoned as a result of Aquarium’s efforts so far.

Because the evidence against them was so strong, they all admitted wrongdoing, and the average EncroChat-related prison sentence has been just over 12 years so far.

The detectives’ confidence in their ability to track down the exceptional users is based not only on what they’ve accomplished so far, but also on their understanding of the tools at their disposal.

Police have every single handle thought to be situated in Merseyside, as well as images, messages, addresses, and passwords.

So far, the codenames appear to be random and varied, with profiles like AtomicMantis, SnowEmu, and KeySilver being used.

Because many of them were assigned to the handset, they were not chosen by the individual who used them.

EncroChat, according to The Washington Newsday, did provide a customised service in which customers could pay a premium to choose their own moniker.

In some cases. “The summary has come to an end.”