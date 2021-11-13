Every restaurant in Merseyside that got a Good Food Award in 2022.

The winners of the Good Food Awards for 2022 have been announced, with eight Merseyside establishments receiving honors.

The awards, which began in 2002, honor restaurants around the UK for maintaining good standards, with judging based on items served, customer comments, and food hygiene scores.

The awards are separated into categories, with separate honours for gastropubs, fish and chip shops, and takeaways, as well as the Good Food Awards for restaurants, cafés, and bars.

The awards “recognize the hard-working teams who strive for excellence within their profession,” according to the Good Food Award website.

“Our renowned Blue Ribbon is conferred upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is recognized as – the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes,” it continues.

The Good Food Awards this year honored the following eight Merseyside establishments:

Restaurants

Won: Good Food Award 2022 – Gold Seal 349 Aigburth Road, L17 0BP

Good Food Award 2022 – Blue RibbonWon: 25 The Strand, L2 0XJ

1 Shop Road, L34 0HDWon: Blue Ribbon Good Food Award 2022

Won: Good Food Award 2022 – Blue RibbonTakeaways 166 Telegraph Road, CH60 0AH

Good Food Award 2022 – Blue RibbonWon: 53 Booker Avenue, L18 4QZ

Cafes59-61 London Street, PR9 0THWon – Good Food Award 2022 – Blue RibbonCafes41 Allerton Road, Liverpool, L25 7REWon – Good Food Award 2022 – Blue Ribbon

Fish & chip shops31-33 Lord Street, L2 9SAGold Seal winner of the Good Food Award 2022