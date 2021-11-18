Every one of us has a ‘what onlys’ list.

I took one of my long walks along our famous waterfront the other day.

And, of course, while I was down there, I did what I always do: I took a COVID test, which is still recommended.

Anti-vaxxers are still a mystery to me, but my ideas on the matter would fill entire paper.

There was a well-known expression that was running through my mind, and I’m sure each of you can relate to it.

“Would that only”

Which, in turn, can be said the other way around.

The definition is the desire for something that may or may not occur.

Here are a couple of my favorites.

This is one of the most important.

I was a part of a pilot television show that had the potential to change my and other cast members’ lives.

The Comedy Connection was an ATV production in 1977, written by Bob Monkhouse with additional material by Colin Bostock Smith.

Derek Hobson from New Faces, Eli Woods from radio, the late Bobby Knott from Benidorm and Emmerdale, and Don Maclean were among the cast members who had already appeared on television.

This pilot show would have altered our lives if it had been made into a series.

There was a lot of excitement in the industry because they were talking about a touring show, a summer season, and a Christmas show that was tied into the program.

We taped it at Elstree Studios, and the anticipation was palpable after watching it.

In those days, the show’s concept was completely unique.

There would be a behind-the-scenes comedic sketch done by some of the cast members.

We’d enter onto the stage through a door and into another sketch being done by other members.

As a result, there was a frenetic pace of sketching all over the place.

As one of the executives at ATV, the pilot was broadcast in 1979 but was never picked up for a series. “The summary has come to an end.”