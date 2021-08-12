Every O2, Vodafone, and EE customer has been notified about the changes.

Millions of O2, EE, and Vodafone users have been warned of a major change that the networks are implementing.

Customers will suffer the current network prices when they go to Europe post Brexit, according to all three mobile phone carriers.

According to Birmingham Live, Vodafone was one of the mobile phone operators to announce the adjustments earlier this week.

Vodafone account subscribers will be charged £2 per day to use their monthly data, call, and text quota.

“Rather than having all of our customers affected by incorporating the additional costs of roaming in all of our rates, users will be able to choose a plan that includes roaming or purchase an additional roaming pass,” a Vodafone spokesman said.

“Our goal is to eliminate ‘bill shock’ when customers travel with Vodafone, therefore all of our plans and passes will have explicit usage constraints, and customers will also be able to establish their own limits using Vodafone Spend Manager, which is free to set up via the My Vodafone App.”

However, Vodafone isn’t the only network making adjustments. EE stated, “Following Brexit, the way our network functions in the EU will change.”

The levies will also “support investment in our UK-based customer service and top UK network,” according to EE.

Customers traveling to the EU with O2 will be charged £3.50 per GB of data used once they have over a 25GB limit.

In addition, O2 is introducing a 25GB monthly “fair use” data restriction and would not charge consumers more to use their phones in the EU.

Roaming costs for cross-Europe travel were abolished in June 2017, letting customers to use their mobile plan in other EU countries at no additional cost, subject to a fair use limit.