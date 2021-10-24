Every night before supper, the dog ‘prays’ with the family.

After praying with his family every night before tucking into his food, one dog has gained fans all around the world.

Willy, a two-year-old cross breed, can be seen in a TikTok video presenting his paw to his owner while thanking God for providing them with food.

With over 210,000 TikTok followers, the pooch is no stranger to being viral.

Heather Yeloushan, Willy’s owner, told TeamDogs that he is a Covid puppy who has been learning new things all throughout the pandemic.

“Willy has been with us 24/7 for the last two years, and I used to yell ‘it’s dinner time’ when my husband came in from work,” she explained.

“One day, I said it, and Willy came up to the table and put his paw in our palm when we said, ‘Let us pray.'”

Willy was spotted on Facebook by a family from Tampa, Florida, who had previously rescued pets and were eager to adopt another.

Willy has been learning a variety of tricks since then, the most current of which is learning to go to whatever car Heather specifies when they go on a drive.

“I’ve had brilliant dogs in the past, but I honestly believe Willy is part human and by far the smartest pup we’ve ever had,” she continued.

The list of tricks is too long, and he’s still learning, but the most remarkable is that when we say go for a ride and then specify which vehicle we’ll be traveling in, he immediately walks to that car, jumps in, and waits for his seatbelt and goggles.”

Willy’s first video of him drilling with his father went viral, and as a result, the pup is now invited to events. In the future, the family hopes to attain a million followers.