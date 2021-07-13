Every new Love Island pair sees one contestant booted after a dramatic recoupling in 2021.

Last night’s tense recoupling enthralled Love Island viewers, and the shake-up in the villa has resulted in some fresh and interesting matches for the participants.

In last night’s recoupling, all eyes were on bombshell Teddy, as fans waited to see who the new islander would choose.

He was forced to make a difficult choice, because whichever female he didn’t want to marry would be ejected from the villa right away.

From X Factor to OnlyFans, here’s where prior Love Island competitors are now.

As the islanders gathered around the fire pit for another recoupling ceremony, tensions were high.

The males got to pick this time, and with seven lads and eight girls, the islander who was left unmarried at the end was doomed to be dumped from the island.

Jake was the first to speak, indicating that he wants to remain in a relationship with Liberty, whom he has known since the beginning.

Liam reconnected with ‘bombshell’ newcomer Millie, whom he praised for her “sexiness and amazing flair.”

Toby remarried Chloe, leaving Kaz unmarried, despite the fact that they had been together since the beginning of the show.

Brad chose Lucinda as his partner because he could “just be himself and mellow out” with her.

Two boys decided to form ‘friendship couples’ in order to protect their buddies from being dumped by strategically partnering up despite the lack of romance.

When Aaron saved Kaz, fans exhaled a sigh of relief, stating, “The energy she brought to the villa is incomparable.”

After Aaron’s decision left her single, Hugo chose to be in a friendship pair with Sharon.

Teddy was the final one to go, and he had to choose between Rachel and Faye.

He confessed that he sensed a “naughty tension” between himself and the female he intended to marry, and that the girl was Faye.

Rachel was left single and kicked out of the villa as a result of the unexpected choice.

Faye described her sad goodbye as bittersweet because she was now dating Teddy but also had to say goodbye to a good friend.