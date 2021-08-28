Every motorist planning to drive this Bank Holiday weekend should be aware of an important caution.

The last bank holiday weekend of the summer is expected to be sunny and dry, and many people are planning to take advantage of it.

Those attending events or traveling for stay-cations, on the other hand, may encounter excessive traffic.

According to the RAC, 16.7 million leisure journeys were scheduled across the country between Friday and Monday, with the expectation that beautiful late-summer weather will encourage even more people to get in their car for a day drive or last-minute vacation.

Roads leading up to the shore in Merseyside are expected to be congested with people headed to the beach.

Several traffic restrictions for the Creamfields Festival on roads around Higher Walton are causing delays on the periphery and towards Cheshire.

On the M62 Eastbound between junctions 5, Roby Road, and 6, Tarbrock Island, two lanes are also closed due to repairs.

After weeks of wetter-than-usual August weather, the Met Office predicts that most of the UK will be dry and bright for the length of the three-day weekend.

The hottest temperatures are forecast in southern England as the weekend unfolds, with highs of 22C or 23C.

“It will be a mostly fine and stable weekend; there is very little – if any – rain in the forecast,” said Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge.

According to the National Highways website, there was “severe” traffic on a number of motorways in England at 4 p.m. on Friday, including the M6, M1, M5, M25, and M56.

“Bumper-to-bumper” bank holiday traffic is expected, according to RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis, especially on the most popular vacation routes.

Due to severe traffic, Inrix, a transportation analytics business, advised travelers to avoid leaving on Friday afternoon for weekend trips.

“Drivers hitting the road for one final escape before the end of summer should expect long delays on major corridors,” said Inrix analyst Bob Pishue.

“Knowing when and where traffic is expected to rise can help drivers avoid the aggravation of being stuck in traffic.”