Every Merseyside GP service was assessed as excellent, adequate, or requires improvement.

According to the independent regulator of health care in the UK, the best and worst rated GP surgeries in Merseyside have been revealed.

The Care Quality Commission inspects all GP surgeries across the country, and their publicly accessible website lists which surgeries in Merseyside are the best and worst.

Safety, efficacy, how compassionate they are, responsiveness, and leadership are the five essential parameters used to grade the surgery.

With 296 procedures receiving the certificate, the most prevalent rating in the area was ‘Good.’

11 surgeries were not scored because they had not yet been inspected.

There are currently only five surgeries in Merseyside that have been given a ‘Outstanding’ grade.

These operations are as follows:

Springfields Medical Centre is a medical facility in Springfield, Illinois.

Parkgate Surgery is a practice in Parkgate, London.

Brookvale Practice is a private practice located in Brookvale,

St Helens Hospital is a hospital in St Helens, England.

Practice with the Brownlow Group

However, at the opposite end of the spectrum, one surgery has lately been certified as ‘Inadequate.’

Four Acre Health Centre in St Helens received the lowest possible grade in three critical areas: safety, service effectiveness, and leadership.

Problems with medicine management and blood testing were two of the main reasons for their ranking.

“Medicine reviews did not contain important information, and mandatory blood tests for certain patients were overdue,” according to the report.

“Non-clinical employees did not receive the requisite safeguarding training,” it continued.

“Blank prescriptions were not stored safely.”

“The provider lacked appropriate governance systems and processes for the practice, including assurance, auditing of systems or processes, and monitoring and mitigating any risks related to the health and safety of the services offered,” according to the report.

“The practice has already addressed immediate concerns and has now developed an action plan which demonstrates clear milestones to improve the overall rating going forward, and the CCG [Clinical Commissioning Group] is now working closely with the practice to ensure the recommended areas of development are addressed,” a spokesperson for Four Acre Health Centre said at the time of the inspection.

“Over the next few weeks, this action plan will be closely watched to ensure that it is followed and that milestones are met. The practice’s rating will be maintained until the CQC re-inspects it.

“While the inspection rating is disappointing and understandable,” says the author.

