Every member of the Queen’s staff is still given a Tesco gift worth £6 for Christmas.

The Queen is expected to resume her usual holiday habit of giving a little gift to each of her 1,500 staff members.

The Queen hosts a Christmas gift-giving event every year.

Her Majesty’s grandfather, George V, is said to have founded it.

Virgin Media is offline due to disruptions reported by thousands of subscribers.

The 95-year-old distributes a Christmas pudding to each member of staff at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

The puddings, it appears, are from Tesco.

“All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle,” according to the Royal Family website.

“The Queen delivers Christmas puddings to her staff, continuing a tradition started by her father, King George VI, and grandfather, George V.

“The Queen (via the Privy Purse) pays for about 1500 Christmas puddings, which are delivered to Palace personnel, Court Post Office staff, and Palace police.”

“A greeting card is included with each pudding.”

According to the Mirror, Palace personnel have traditionally received a luxurious dessert from Harrods or royal grocer Fortnum & Mason.

However, according to Hello magazine, the Queen now prefers a £6 Tesco version, which saves her a lot of money.

For the first time in her reign, the Queen was obliged to cancel her annual Christmas gift-giving event for workers.

To thank the royal employees, the Monarch purchases a modest gift for each member of the royal service, which she personally distributes beside the Christmas pudding.

Employees have previously been given photo frames and champagne flutes.