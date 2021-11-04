Every John Lewis Christmas ad is in its proper place.

Skye, a space traveller, and her buddy Nathan, who introduces her to the customary mince pie and novelty jumper, star in the annual John Lewis Christmas spot, which has become a much anticipated staple of the festive season.

Since the first one aired in 2007, here’s a breakdown of the commercials and their tunes.

In an empty room, a group of individuals build a heap of gifts, including a desktop lamp, a computer, and a leather satchel. The final design creates a shadow that resembles a woman walking her dog in the snow, with the tagline “Whoever you’re looking for this Christmas.” It depicts a succession of characters followed by a matching gift, culminating in the tagline: “If you know the person, you’ll find the present.”

The campaign’s soundtrack is a rendition of The Beatles’ From Me To You, performed by Matt Spinner, a member of the John Lewis IT department and the company’s music society.

This was the store’s first Christmas campaign, designed by advertising agency Adam & Eve, now adam&eveDDB, and the first to incorporate a musical cover by a current artist, in this case a Taken By Trees cover of Guns N’ Roses’ Sweet Child O’ Mine.

The commercial shows children unwrapping gifts for adults such as a laptop, coffee machine, and purse, with the tagline “Remember how Christmas used to feel?” Give that sensation to someone.” This ad featured parents sneaking a rocking horse upstairs while their children watched television, a man struggling to wrap a pair of candlesticks, a mechanic attempting to wrap a teapot at work, and a young boy hanging a stocking on his dog’s kennel, all to the tune of Ellie Goulding’s cover of Sir Elton John’s Your Song.

Slow Moving is the default setting. Millie’s cover of The Smiths’ Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want, the commercial depicts a little child impatiently counting down the days before Christmas, only to reveal that his true goal was to give his parents gifts.

A snowman travels through mountains and highways to reach a store where he may buy a scarf for his snow girlfriend to keep her warm.

Gabrielle Aplin’s music is featured on the soundtrack. “The summary has come to an end.”