Every Gmail and Outlook email subscriber has been cautioned about a potentially dangerous hoax.

A serious new scam has been identified, and millions of email users have been warned.

The scam, which affects Gmail, Outlook, and other chat services, employs a novel approach to consumer targeting by utilizing something far more personal.

According to the Express, scammers are now sending out emails that look to come from well-known companies such as Amazon or Paypal, claiming that a major transaction has just been made on the victim’s account.

The bogus emails are quite convincing, with official typefaces and logos used in the communications – and this is where the fraud gets ingenious and really concerning.

There is no easy way to cancel the purchase in the email; the only way to do so is to call the phone number and leave a message that says, “If you didn’t make this purchase, please call us.”

Anyone who is misled into dialing will be connected to a live person on the other end of the line.

Of course, this isn’t an Amazon or Paypal employee; instead, it’s a scammer attempting to steal as much information as possible, including account names, passwords, and bank account information.

Alternatively, fraudsters may attempt to dupe consumers into sending money to a bogus account or even install a Trojan that can subsequently cause havoc on personal computers.

This new technique, dubbed vishing, has experts concerned, with Kaspersky claiming an increase in malicious emails being sent to consumers.

Getting people to call a phone number makes scamming significantly more effective and efficient for cyber criminals because they can simply sit and wait for the calls to come in, which is why this practice is expected to grow in popularity in the future.

“We recently spotted many waves of scam e-mails, presumably from trustworthy companies, notifying recipients of big purchases,” Kaspersky’s Roman Dedenok explained.

Typically, the item in question is a high-end device, such as the latest Apple Watch or a gaming laptop acquired from Amazon and paid for with PayPal.

