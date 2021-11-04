Every female senator signs a letter urging Biden to do more in Afghanistan to protect women.

In the wake of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan earlier this year, all 24 female senators signed a letter to President Joe Biden requesting him to “create an interagency plan to maintain the political, economic, social, and basic human rights of Afghan women and girls.”

Senator Joni Ernst, an Iowa Republican, joined a bipartisan group of female senators in signing the letter, which was shared to The Washington Newsday by her office.

The senators argue in the letter that the United States’ “disengagement” from Afghanistan jeopardizes “hard-won advances for Afghan women and girls.” They point out that around 3.5 million Afghan girls attended education last year, with 100,000 women enrolled in universities. Women were elected to top government positions in 2020, according to the report, while the Afghanistan Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry “claimed over 1,000 female entrepreneurs emerged.” “However, in the absence of a legitimate Afghan government and military forces to defend them, women and girls are now victims of a Taliban dictatorship that has a history of brutalizing, isolating, and depriving them of life and liberty,” the senators wrote.

“Taliban officials who promised that women would be decently treated under the new government are not following through on their promises,” the senators stated.

They reminded out that women had been beaten and killed by the Taliban administration, and that they are unable to leave their houses without the presence of a “male guardian.”

“You have declared that America will retain an enduring partnership with the people of Afghanistan rejecting Taliban tyranny, and you have promised to pressuring the Taliban to preserve the rights of women and girls,” the letter continued.

“Through legislation and interaction with your Administration, we will advise, support, and assist those efforts.” “Afghan women and girls urgently require our intervention,” the senators added.

Ex-Afghan Parliament member Fawzia Koofi remarked in October that the US “had a significant responsibility and should be held accountable” for the withdrawal’s consequences in Afghanistan.

“This is not the Afghanistan for which I fought. “What I hoped for in Afghanistan was that women would not suffer as much as I did throughout my childhood, during my adolescence, when the Taliban took over,” Koofi told the Associated Press.

“I wanted other girls to do it as well.” This is a condensed version of the information.