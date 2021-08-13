Every Everton injury with a return date ahead of Southampton, including James Rodriguez and Andre Gomes.

Everton kicks off their Premier League campaign this weekend when they host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Rafa Benitez’s first pre-season has been difficult, with players coming late from summer competitions and some crucial first-team players suffering injuries.

The most recent updates on Everton’s injury list can be seen here, along with full details on when they are scheduled to return.

With a minor injury, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the Blues’ final pre-season friendly against Manchester United last week, but the 24-year-old is expected to be fine for the start of the season.

Calvert-Lewin returned late after representing England at Euro 2020, but he was unable to participate at Old Trafford after injured his toe in training last week.

Rafa Benitez, speaking before of his side’s season-opening match against Southampton, stated that the forward will be ready for the Blues against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Richarlison has missed the duration of Everton’s pre-season campaign, despite being fit and firing after winning Olympic gold with Brazil over the weekend.

He returned to training earlier this week, giving Benitez a significant boost with the attacker in contention to face Southampton.

Richarlison was anticipated to miss the start of the season to recuperate after a hectic summer with Brazil, but it has now been revealed that Everton gave him the go-ahead on the condition that he would not require a lengthy rest.

The former Watford midfielder, like Calvert-Lewin, will be eligible for the Blues’ match against the Saints on Saturday.

Gomes was also left out of the team that played United, and he was also absent from training this week as the squad was put through its paces in preparation for the season opener.

Rodriguez appeared in the first half of the Blues’ 2-1 loss to United, but his absence from the club’s most recent training video, released on Thursday, worried fans.

However, Blues manager Rafa Benitez announced on Friday that the Colombian is one of five players now under COVID-19 guidelines and will miss the game against Southampton.