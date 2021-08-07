Every driver issued a warning about possible violations of the law when filling up your automobile.

Drivers have been sent an urgent warning about a little-known legislation that they may be infringing when they go to the gas station to fill up their car.

Drivers are warned not to use their cellphones while at the gas station by signs posted throughout the forecourt.

Some drivers believe this is because phones could start fires at the gas station or anywhere else where flammable vapours are present.

However, the United Kingdom Petrol Industry Association (UKPIA) has stated that no research has found a link between fires and mobile ignition.

Mobile phones are prohibited on the forecourt for two key reasons, according to UKPIA.

The first is that it could cause considerable distraction for drivers, even if they’ve only taken their phone out of their pocket to check a text message.

Due to the large number of cars waiting to fill up, drivers may become distracted when dispensing fuel or crossing the forecourt.

“Customers will always be at risk from traffic movements, so staying aware and minimizing distractions is critical to forecourt safety. Mobile phones cause pedestrians to become distracted, which raises the likelihood of an accident.”

The second reason for the prohibition is what is known as “incendive sparking.”

The UKPIA has warned that while there is a possibility of incendiary sparking from a cell phone, they are not “intrinsically safe gadgets” and should not be used on the forecourt.

“Mobile phones are not built or certified for use in explosive atmospheres that exist temporarily around the pump and nozzle during refueling, as well as around the fill and vent pipes during petrol deliveries,” the statement continued.

When filling a vehicle, in the vicinity of the vehicle filler point.

Except in clearly marked non-hazardous places specially designated for portable device use, in the immediate proximity of a gasoline dispenser.

Tank fill points, tank and separator vents are all in close proximity.

When offloading a tanker in close proximity.

“In general, there is no reason to restrict the use of mobile cellphones in other areas,” according to the UKPIA.

