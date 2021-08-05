Every driver in the United Kingdom should be aware of a new Highway Code guideline concerning intersections.

The Transport Secretary has proposed new amendments to the Highway Code, including placing walkers at the top of a new “road user hierarchy.”

The planned amendments, which are expected to be approved by Parliament in the fall, will also give pedestrians priority at zebra crossings and intersections, as well as raise awareness about the dangers of speeding.

It’s part of a £338 million programme from the Department for Transport to promote cycling and walking across the country (DfT).

The increased funding is intended to encourage people to make “sustainable travel choices” in order to “clean up the air and make cities greener.”

The money will also be used to upgrade infrastructure, such as the installation of hundreds of kilometres of additional cycle lanes, according to the Department for Transport.

“Millions of us have discovered over the last year how cycling and walking are fantastic ways to remain active, reduce traffic congestion on the roads, and do your part for the environment,” said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

“As we recover from the epidemic, we’re committed to continuing the trend by making active travel more accessible and safe for everyone.

“This £338 million package kicks off what promises to be a fantastic summer of cycling and walking, allowing more people to adopt the sustainable travel choices that help to clean up our air and make our cities greener.”

According to the Department for Transport, the new edition of the Highway Code will feature a “hierarchy of road users” that guarantees those who can cause the most harm, such as those in vehicles, bear the “most responsibility” for reducing the risk they may represent to others.

“Rule for cars, motorcyclists, horse riders, and cyclists: At a junction, you should give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road in which or from which you are turning,” the DfT said, according to Cheshire Live.

“On a zebra crossing, you must give way to pedestrians, as well as pedestrians and bicycles on a parallel crossing. Pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross a zebra crossing, as well as pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross a parallel crossing, should be given priority.

“Pedestrians riding a zebra should be given the right of way by horse riders and horse-drawn vehicles.”

