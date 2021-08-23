Every driver has been handed an urgent notice about a fault that might result in a £2.5k charge.

To avoid a £2,500 charge, drivers are being advised to conduct periodic safety inspections on their vehicles this summer.

Before embarking on long car excursions, drivers can do a number of vehicle safety tests to verify that the vehicle is safe to drive.

Failure to do so might result in a £2,500 fine and three points for driving a car in a dangerous condition.

The DVLA has issued a warning to all drivers.

If the offense occurs within three years of a previous conviction for a similar conduct, drivers may be subject to an automatic disqualification.

“After a year of uncertainty for the public, it’s nice to see people taking a well-deserved holiday and venturing out on road trips,” said Mike Thompson, Director of Leasing Options. However, it is critical that drivers conduct some easy pre-trip tests to ensure that their vehicle is in safe driving condition for extended distances.

“Those who fail to do so risk breaking down in the middle of their journey and may face a fine if their car is considered unsafe.

“To avoid this, drivers should inspect the interior and outside of their vehicles for any flaws before embarking on their relaxing staycation.”

The average cost of a new tyre is £79.00. (Based on Ford Fiesta)

In the United Kingdom, car tyre tread depth must be at least 1.6mm over the centre three-quarters of the tyre. This minimal standard must be met across the tread’s entire circle. Otherwise, your car will be declared dangerous to drive, and you will be breaching the law by driving it in such state.

A 20p coin is the simplest way to assess your tyre tread depth. Take the coin and place it in the tyre’s tread grooves. If you can see the outside band on the coin, your tyres may be under the legal limit and will need to be checked by a professional.

The average cost of repairing a tyre is £35

Not all tyre punctures are immediately noticeable. Slow punctures can sometimes go undiagnosed for a long period, resulting in a gradual loss of air.