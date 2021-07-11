Every day when the kids returned home from school, they feared finding their battered mother dead.

After years of torture, a doctor warned a mother of five that she’d be dead in six months.

Christina Black, 62, said her family doctor approached her and asked if they may say something before delivering the shocking news.

She told the ECHO that it was a moment she will never forget and that it helped her put things into perspective.

She stated, ” “You don’t have the perspective to realize how that one more punch or push into the radiator or door could be your last when you’re in an abusive relationship.

“The doctor informed me that I was on their ‘at risk’ list and that I was expected to die within six months.”

Christina, who was born in Bootle and raised in Tranmere, Birkenhead, has written a new book called Life at the End of the Tunnel to share her tale with others who may find themselves in similar situations.

Christina, the child of an affair, was rejected by her parents at birth and given to her adoptive family, who she claims was motivated by government payments given to those willing to take in unwanted children, not by charity.

Christina, who has forfeited her right to confidentiality granted to all victims of sexual assault, has already experienced more cruelty than most people do in a lifetime by the age of ten.

“I was never told ‘I love you,’ which made it difficult for me to tell my own children I loved them later in life,” she said.

After escaping her adoptive family’s physical and mental torture, she was forced into marriage with her adoptive sister’s alcoholic neighbor, who beat her weekly and raped her when he wasn’t drunk.

Following that, she went through a series of abusive relationships that lasted decades, with only her children’s love keeping her going.

She stated, ” “A few years ago, one of my children told me about the terror they felt every morning when they went to school. The summary comes to a close.