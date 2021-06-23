Every day, the road is covered in dead pigeons, as neighbors joke.

After scores of dead pigeons were discovered strewn across their roadway, residents were shocked and appalled.

The birds were reportedly blasted out of the sky and discovered by residents who were obliged to dispose of their bodies.

A number of dead birds have been thrown across roadways and back gardens in Coronation Drive in Prescot, as seen in photos.

Locals have resorted to social media to express their displeasure at what they believe was someone near to them gunning down the birds.

“Whoever is shooting pigeons in Coronation Drive or the close behind mine is getting a joke now,” one resident remarked.

“Having to clean up dead pigeons in your lawn every day is not pleasant.”

“They’re all over the road,” observed another. Embarrassing behavior.”

“I always hear bullets close mine,” a third added. I was trying to figure out what it was. “Horrible, vicious idiots.”

“I found three dead pigeons on Coronation Drive,” a fourth stated. They’ve been eaten by seagulls, and there were quite a few around.”

The ECHO contacted Merseyside Police about the event, which has sparked widespread concern among locals.

“We haven’t received any instances of pigeons being shot at on Coronation Drive,” a spokeswoman added.

“Anyone with information may contact us via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or by dialling 101.

“You can also offer anonymous information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.”