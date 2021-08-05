Every day, the average adult watches nearly five hours of TV and video programming.

According to study, the average UK adult watched more than five hours of television and video entertainment each day in 2020.

According to Ofcom, the number of streaming subscriptions increased by 50% to 31 million during the pandemic.

Ofcom found that the average adult spends five hours and 40 minutes watching content on platforms such as live TV, DVDs, streaming services, and YouTube as part of its annual study into viewing habits.

The total for 2020 was up 47 minutes from the previous year.

Three hours and 12 minutes was the average amount of time spent watching regular broadcast television.

Although this was an increase of nine minutes over the previous year, broadcast television’s overall viewership share fell from 67 percent to 61 percent.

The average time spent watching broadcast television was one hour and 17 minutes for individuals aged 16 to 24.

The average adult spent an hour and five minutes viewing Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ on streaming platforms.

According to Ofcom, Netflix has 29 of the top 30 most watched subscription shows in the first quarter of 2021.

Bridgerton was a “special success,” according to the watchdog, with 8.2 million people watching it by the end of March.

According to the watchdog’s findings, 52 percent of households have a Netflix subscription.

“TV and internet video have proven to be a crucial antidote to lockdown life, with people spending a third of their waking hours glued to screens for news and entertainment last year,” said Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director of strategy and research.

“The pandemic undoubtedly boosted viewership of streaming services, with three out of every five UK households now subscribed.

“However, with subscriber growth slowing through 2021 with lockup limitations loosening, Netflix, Amazon, and Disney will face a difficulty in maintaining a solid pipeline of content and keeping users signed up.”