Every day, police in Merseyside receive around 100 reports of domestic abuse.

Domestic abuse-related offenses increased in Merseyside last year, but prosecutions decreased.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 34,421 domestic abuse-related events reported to Merseyside Police between April 2020 and March 2021, averaging 94 per day.

The number of instances reported as crimes increased to 26,789 from 26,037 the previous year and 11,766 in 2015-16.

Last year, however, there were only 18.8 arrests for every 100 offenses, compared to 32.5 in England and Wales.

According to the ONS, the rise could be attributed in part to better recording techniques or victims’ increasing willingness to come forward.

Any threatening behavior, assault, or abuse between people aged 16 and up who are – or have been – partners or family members is described as domestic abuse.

Abuse can take the form of psychological, physical, sexual, financial, or emotional abuse.

Domestic abuse-related offenses were recorded at 18.7 per 1,000 individuals in Merseyside in 2020-21, which was higher than the national average of 14.2 per 1,000.

They also accounted for around one in every five offenses (20.8 percent) reported over the time, which was slightly higher than the national average of 18.3 percent.

In Merseyside, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged 2,081 domestic abuse-related cases in 2020-21, down from 2,210 the year before, however the charging rate increased somewhat, from 75.5 percent to 76.8%.

The number of prosecutions fell from 2,295 in 2019-20 to 2,203 last year, reflecting the impact of Covid-19, according to the ONS.

However, it was already on the decline prior to the epidemic, with 3,076 prosecutions reported in 2014-15.

While the number of prosecutions has decreased, the percentage of those who are convicted has increased significantly, from 77.1 percent in 2014-15 to 82.4 percent last year.

The number of domestic abuse crimes reported to the police in England and Wales increased by 5.9% to 845,734.

Meanwhile, calls to the National Domestic Abuse Helpline in England, which is administered by the charity Refuge, have increased by 22%.

In 2020-21, the CPS charge rate for domestic abuse-related crimes fell to 70.1 percent. “The summary has come to an end.”