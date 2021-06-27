Every day, people inadvertently pass a tiny 200-year-old prison on the street.

Those who are familiar with South Liverpool may mistakenly believe they have seen everything the area has to offer.

However, tucked away is a small sandstone building surrounded by woods, which, while it may appear to be just another odd structure today, was once a prison.

The Wavertree Lock-up is a grade II listed building from the 18th century that has stood for nearly 200 years.

It was built in 1796 to house unruly men who had consumed too much alcohol until they were sober enough to face a magistrate.

Seamen who have been stranded on board ships for more than a year have been in agony.

Surprisingly, a local unpaid constable would claim an expense of two shillings to care after drunks in the constable’s own home before it was built.

Drunkenness was a serious issue 200 years ago, so the villagers decided that it would be cheaper in the long term to pay for a specially constructed lock-up to keep things in order.

Mr. John Myers, a wealthy homeowner of Lake House (where Monkswell Drive is now), objected, claiming that the proposal “showed a desire to bother him” and would obstruct his view.

He was overridden, and a Mr Hind was hired to draw out blueprints and get the job done.

The convicts were provided with food and water, as well as a small stove to keep them warm, but there were few home comforts.

Originally constructed with a flat roof, it was later modified with a pointed roof to prevent friends of inebriated inmates from punching a hole in the roof to assist them in their escape.

However, the two-story sandstone octagonal structure has not always been utilized as a jail for drunkards.

During the 1840s, the lock-up was utilized as a cholera isolation room, where cholera sufferers were held to keep them away from the rest of the hamlet.

It also acted as a stopover for impoverished Irish families making their way out of Liverpool and into the countryside.

The lock-up was no longer required by the mid-nineteenth century, when a proper police station opened on the High Street.

The structure gradually deteriorated until 1868, when local historian James Picton stepped in to save it.

