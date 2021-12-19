Every day, hundreds of people pass by the city center buildings, which are steeped in history.

Hundreds of people pass by it every day, and some may even shop inside.

The building, which is located on the junction of Parker and Leigh Streets near Clayton Square in the city centre, houses a Superdrug on the ground floor and luxury apartments on the upper floors.

It was formerly known as Reece’s Ballroom, and it is best known for hosting John and Cynthia Lennon’s wedding in 1962.

The ballroom was opened in 1927, and it had a four-story café and restaurant, as well as a masonic ‘temple,’ confectionery shop, and lunch counter.

The ballroom held regular rhythm and blues nights throughout the 1960s.

When John and Cynthia Lennon held their wedding reception there in 1962, it was not a licensed venue, so guests had to toast the pair with water, which was thought to be a terrible omen at the time.

After a relationship in which Lennon left Cynthia for Yoko Ono, the couple divorced in 1968.

It was a popular dance and music venue until the 1980s, when it closed and the lower levels were converted into store space.

However, work on converting the upper floors and rooftop into 91 luxury apartments began in 2016.

Property developer Caro Developments shared photographs of the interior of the neo-classical structure at the time.

Preparation work found remarkable insights into the building’s history, including old tickets, dance cards, and posters, in addition to photographs.

Helena Rubenstein, a cosmetics entrepreneur, was seen in the ballroom, according to a flyer advertising a beauty contest.

“It was very wonderful for us to see what was left of the historic ballroom,” Lee Darwen, Operations Director at Caro Developments, stated in 2016, “and we felt it was very essential to share the images as a piece of Liverpool’s history.”

“We’re eager to get started on transforming the site into luxury residential units and bringing another of the city’s classic structures back to life.”

“The Parker Street Residences are in the center of the city and will be a perfect place to reside for young professionals or anyone who enjoys city life.”

