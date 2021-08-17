Every day, about 50 children in Florida are admitted to hospitals with COVID.

COVID-19 is causing more than 50 youngsters to be admitted to hospitals in Florida every day as the Delta strain spreads across the state.

The current 7-day average shows 55 youngsters aged 0-17 years admitted to Florida hospitals every day between August 7 and August 13, according to CDC data.

The results are up 10.5 percent from the previous seven-day average, which was taken between July 31, 2021, and August 6, 2021.

Hospital admissions have increased across the Sunshine State in all age groups, with those over 70 years old being the hardest hit.

According to the CDC, there were a total of 80,290 admissions in this age range between August 1 and August 13, with an average of 583 old persons admitted each day.

The COVID outbreak has been wreaking havoc on Florida since early July, as the Delta variety continues to spread rapidly across the state.

Florida now has the highest rate of hospitalizations among children in the country and leads the country in new COVID-19 infections.

It reported more than 150,000 new instances in the previous week, significantly outnumbering both Texas (89,666) and California (89,666). (54,325).

Increasing COVID- The intensive care unit at Ascension St Vincent’s Southside Hospital in Jacksonville has reached more than 200 percent capacity after 19 cases and hospitalizations.

According to a weekly dataset given by the Department of Health and Human Services, clinicians at the faith-based healthcare institution were treating 94 COVID patients as of Monday morning, and their ICU was at 217 percent occupancy.

Despite the increase in cases and hospitalizations, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has outlawed the use of masks, vaccines, and additional lockdown regulations. He also made it illegal for the state to impose any coronavirus limitations, including corporate restrictions.

Instead, Republican Gov. DeSantis has surrounded himself with divisive health professionals who have advocated for a more tailored reaction. Dr. Jay Bhatacharya, a Stanford professor and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, is one of them.

Local officials have slammed the governor’s move, with Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez calling DeSantis “a dictator.”

“It’s a shame because we’re paying the price,” he added.

Floridians are so dissatisfied that a petition to recall and remove the governor has gathered more than 50,000 signatures as of Monday.

Florida, on the other hand, is not like California or other states. This is a condensed version of the information.