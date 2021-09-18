Every customer was alerted to the possibility of breaking the law when conducting your weekly shopping.

A notice has been given to shoppers about a little-known legislation they may be infringing when shopping at the supermarket.

Most people would never stroll into a store and take anything without first paying for it.

But this is exactly what some supermarket customers do because they can’t wait to consume one of their products when they get home.

It could be a chocolate bar or a meal deal sandwich, but it’s not uncommon to see a consumer throw an empty packet onto the shopping conveyor belt with the rest of their purchases.

While this behavior may appear to be perfectly harmless, Adkirk Law in Southport has advised that you may be breaking the law.

Few people realize, according to Rachel Adamson, that the product is only yours until the sale is completed.

“While you may have the best of intentions to pay for a chocolate bar you ate while grocery shopping, it is still technically prohibited under section 6 of the Theft Act 1968,” she said.

“Purchasing a goods at the cash register is what transfers ownership from the shopkeeper to you. You have the legal right to eat or use it only after the sale is completed. You permanently deprive the owner of his right to the thing if you consume the chocolate before you legally acquire it – he can no longer refuse you the sale or remove the item from the shelves.

“Another example would be remodeling a house before the contracts have been exchanged, or spray painting a car while it is still in the showroom. You should not alter or use something that isn’t yours, even if you have the best intentions of buying it.”

“Worryingly, new legislation is catching people out, such as illegal usage of wi-fi or illegal downloading of music or certain documents, which now appear quite natural to conduct without asking,” Ms Adamson added.

“It’s also against the law to send unwanted letters to another person.”

