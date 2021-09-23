Every customer at Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland sees a significant difference.

When the new £100 transaction limit takes effect next month, users of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland will be able to establish their own contactless card limitations.

The contactless card payment limit will increase from £45 to £100 starting October 15.

Customers will be able to set their own limitations with new card control capabilities in their app.

“When the contactless limit increases, our clients will be able to utilize new capabilities in our mobile app to switch contactless on and off, as well as establish their own transaction limit,” said Philip Robinson, personal current accounts, payments, and fraud and financial crime director at the banks.

“We’ve taken consumer input into account to create this option, which will enable customers to make the most of the £100 limit in a way that suits them.”

Customers would benefit from the increase, but there are concerns that larger limits without the need to continually enter a Pin will make transactions easier for criminals.

Customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland will be able to select their own contactless limitations of £30 to £95 using their mobile app, which is a reduction from the current £45 limit.

The limit can be adjusted in £5 increments.

They will also be able to turn on and off contactless capability. When completing card transactions, they will need to enter a Pin if they turn it off completely.

By default, contactless limitations will be set at £100.

According to Lloyds, anyone who is a victim of contactless card fraud will not be out of pocket.

From October 15, consumers will be able to make contactless payments up to the new £100 limit, while some retailers may take longer to upgrade their terminals.